Stabbing victim remains in critical condition one week after incident

A victim of the Bury St Edmunds double stabbing remains in a critical condition one week after the incident.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Harland Court, off Station Hill, at about 3pm on Tuesday, April 26.

Officers were immediately sent to the area and found two victims with stab wounds in a flat.

Karl Skoulding, 40, died at the scene shortly after, and a woman, also in her 40s, was taken to hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A short while after the incident, a 38-year-old man from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on suspicion of murder in the vicinity of St John’s Street.

He has now been released on bail until Sunday, May 22, pending further enquiries.

A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich was also arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Thursday last week.

However, he has been released from custody with no further action to be taken against him.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the female victim remains in critical condition a week on from the incident.

Detectives continue to appeal for any witnesses to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who was in the Harland Court area between 2pm and 3pm.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk police, quoting reference number 37/24952/22.

