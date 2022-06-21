News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gang of eight men attack cyclist in Suffolk nature reserve

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:52 AM June 21, 2022
A gang of eight men attacked a cyclist in Tayfen Meadow in Bury St Edmunds

A gang of eight men attacked a cyclist in Tayfen Meadow in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A gang of eight men attacked a cyclist in a Suffolk nature reserve.

The incident happened between 7.15pm and 8pm on May 10 in Tayfen Meadow behind King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds.

A Suffolk police spokesman said a man on a red bike was approached by a group of about eight men who punched and kicked him and stole his mobile phone, tobacco and personal documents.

The victim then left the nature reserve and a female suspect reportedly swung a punch at him but did not connect.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime references 37/28352/22 or 37/36249/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

