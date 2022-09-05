News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
CCTV appeal after criminal damage caused in town centre

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:36 PM September 5, 2022
Police want to identify this man

Police want to identify this man - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released CCTV images after hundreds of pounds worth of damaged was caused in a town centre.

The incident happened in Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds at about 11.40pm on Friday, July 15.

Police want to identify this person

Police want to identify this person - Credit: Suffolk police

According to police, a large flower planter was pulled over, causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage.

Police are looking to identify this person after an incident in Bury St Edmunds

Police are looking to identify this person after an incident in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Suffolk police

Police say they are keen to speak to the three people in the attached images.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/45094/22.

