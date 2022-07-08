'Concern' at rise in shoplifting incidents in Bury St Edmunds high street

Businesses in Bury St Edmunds are being warned after a rise in targeted shoplifting incidents - Credit: Archant

Businesses in west Suffolk are being warned after a rise in the number targeted shoplifting incidents, which has left some companies out of hundreds of pounds.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds said business members have approached him to report a number of crimes in vicinity of the Cornhill and Buttermarket area of the west Suffolk market town.

Suffolk police has said reports of thefts from shops had risen to levels seen in the year before the Covid pandemic.

Mr Cordell said: "Over the past six weeks or so we have had reports to us from our members, an increase in targeted shoplifting.

"It appears to be predominantly around food and drink, like meat and alcohol or leisure related things such as games or toys."

Mark Cordell, CEO at ourburystedmunds BID - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Cordell said he was made aware of the shoplifting incidents on Monday, while most of the thefts took place in June.

He added: "We are concerned in the sharp rise in the number of targeted shoplifting incidents."

Mr Cordell said the thefts are costing businesses thousands of pounds in loss of stock but praised the police for acting proactively.

"We spoke to the police about it, who to be fair were already onto it," he said.

"We want the public to report anything suspicious and our members need to report all offences to police, because frequently police are not aware of what is happening because crimes are not being reported."

Area Inspector Andy Beeby said: “Suffolk police are working hard to tackle shoplifting in Bury and, together with retailers, are encouraging more reporting of incidents so we can get a better understanding of the situation.

"In June 2022 there were 46 reports of thefts from shops in the town, which is in line with the levels recorded during the pre-pandemic period of June 2019.

"The police are also working with the local council to prosecute cases wherever possible and using preventative powers such as Community Protection notices and Criminal Behaviour Orders.”