Rogue trader demands £450 from victim on doorstep in Bury St Edmunds

A rogue trader has demanded money from a victim in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A rogue trader has demanded money from a victim on a doorstep in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened last week and was reported to Suffolk Trading Standards by a resident of the west Suffolk town.

A rogue trader was said to be leafletting in the area, offering to clean roofs, gutters and driveways and approached the victim on their doorstep.

The victim was then talked into having work carried out on their property and was told that it would cost £450.

They advised that payment was required before they started work and offered to take the victim to the bank.

After the resident declined and no payment was made, the rogue trader said they would return to collect the cash.

Trading Standards officers visited the victim and a contract was signed over to the government body, meaning the trader now needs to approach Trading Standards to pursue any money agreed.

Suffolk Trading Standards said officers attempted to contact the company but they have failed to return calls.