Driver 'simply didn't see cyclist' seriously hurt in roundabout crash

Published: 5:30 AM December 24, 2020

The roundabout in Bury St Edmunds, where the crash happened in September - Credit: Google

A driver has admitted her carelessness led to a cyclist being seriously injured in a collision on a roundabout in Bury St Edmunds.

Jia Wen Loh pulled away from the Compiegne Way junction without seeing the rider crossing between Out Northgate and Northgate Street on September 17.

The 30-year-old pharmacist, of Forum Court, Bury St Edmunds, admitted driving without due care and attention at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics described weather conditions as bright and sunny on the afternoon of the collision, between Loh's Peugeot 107 and a male cyclist, who suffered a number of injuries, including four facial bone fractures, a deep laceration to the left side of the head, requiring 18 stiches, and a bleed on the brain.

He said Loh had stopped to give way to other traffic but, "for reasons unknown", failed to see the cyclist.

Alan Wheetman, mitigating, said Loh was a regular user of the road and was familiar with its layout, but that her vision was affected by a shadow cast across the junction by a large oak tree on the roundabout.

He said the elevation of the sun was at 10.10 degrees to the horizon at the moment of the collision, which happened just after 6pm.

"We know she had the sun visor down, which would suggest she was in full glare of the sun," he added.

"It would be the equivalent of coming from outside in the sun to a room without natural light. There's a period of adjustment where everything seems dark.

"It's no excuse for what happened, but an explanation as to how she simply didn't see the cyclist because she hadn't time for her eyes to adjust and he was somewhat washed out by the sun.

"She will be forever more careful - particularly in that type of situation.

"She is deeply regretful and remorseful."

Loh was handed six points on her licence and fined £470.