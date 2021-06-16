Pair arrested for alleged sex assault on young woman

Published: 4:59 PM June 16, 2021

Two people have been arrested following an alleged serious sexual assault on a young woman in Bury St Edmunds.

Police received a report of an assault in Winthrop Road, that happened just after 1am Wednesday, June 16.

A cordon was put in place on the path at the junction of Winthrop Road and Constable Road while police carried out their investigation.

Police cordon at Constable Road in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Kevin Symonds

Two people, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested in connection with the assault and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they remain for questioning.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the victim and the suspects are understood to be known to each other.

The force is treating it as an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

Those with information which could help police in their investigation are asked to contact the West Safeguarding Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 31939/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.