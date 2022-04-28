Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder after man killed in stabbing

A second arrest has been made after a double stabbing at Harland court in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a double stabbing in Bury St Edmunds which left a man dead and a woman seriously injured.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at Harland Court, off Station Hill, at about 3pm on Tuesday.

On arrival, officers found the victims with stab wounds in a flat.

A 43-year-old man died at the scene shortly after, and a woman, also in her 40s, is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

A short while later, police arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of murder in the vicinity of St John’s Street and remains in custody this morning.

At about 3.50am on Thursday, a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich was also arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

A Home Office post mortem examination of the victim's body took place on Wednesday afternoon and established multiple stab wounds as the cause of death.

Detectives are treating his death as murder.

Pending formal coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Karl Skoulding, 43, from Bury St Edmunds.

His next of kin have been informed.

At Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, detectives made an application for a warrant of further detention of the 38-year-old man and they have been granted an additional 31 hours to question the suspect.

Officers from the Major Investigation Team are still establishing the exact circumstances of the incident and forensic enquiries are on-going as well as a detailed trawl of CCTV footage.

Police believe that the parties involved were all known to one another and additional officers will have a visible presence in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance to residents.

Detectives are still appealing for any witnesses to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Harland Court between 2pm and 3pm.

Any witnesses to the attack, or people who were in the area between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, are asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



