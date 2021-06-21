Published: 10:39 AM June 21, 2021

Police at the the scene of a stabbing in Winsford Road, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Denise Bradley

A man remains in a critical condition after being stabbed in a Bury St Edmunds street during the early hours of the morning.

Suffolk police were called to Winsford Road just before 4am Sunday, June 20, after receiving reports that a man had been seriously injured.

The injured man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, by ambulance to receive urgent medical attention.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and was taken into custody for questioning.

Community leaders spoke about their shock after the incident.

A cordon was in place in Winsford Road, which was completely closed off to the public while officers carried out their investigation.

Witnesses, or those with information about the incident, have been asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 68 of June 20.

Enquires are still ongoing.