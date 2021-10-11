News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two re-arrested on suspicion of Bury St Edmunds stabbing

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 4:03 PM October 11, 2021    Updated: 4:06 PM October 11, 2021
Two men arrested in connection with the murder of Neil Charles have been released from bail, but remain under investigation

Police investigating the stabbing of a man in Bury St Edmunds have re-arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

The men, who had previously been arrested as part of the probe into the death of Neil Charles, are now being questioned again at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

The two men, one in his 50s and the other a teenager, were first arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm back in June, but were later released.

It comes after officers were called to an incident on Winsford Road at 3:55am on June 20.

They arrived to find a man had suffered a serious stab wound. He was rushed to hospital, where he sadly died of his injury. 

The victim was identified as Neil Charles, age 47, of Bury St Edmunds.

A home office post-mortem examination concluded that his death was caused by a single stab wound to the chest. 

Anyone who has further information about these events has been asked to contact the Major Investigations Team via their online portal or by phoning 101, and quoting crime reference number 32846/21.

