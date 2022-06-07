News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police release CCTV after £200 fraudulently spent on bank card

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:42 PM June 7, 2022
Updated: 3:46 PM June 7, 2022
The incidents happened in Bury St Edmunds, west Suffolk

The incidents happened in Bury St Edmunds, west Suffolk

Police have released CCTV images of a man after about £200 was fraudulently spent on a bank card in stores in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened in the Angel Hill area of the town at some point between 3pm and 3.45pm on Thursday, May 19, Suffolk police said.

A man reported he had dropped his bank card before it was found by another person.

Suffolk Police are looking to speak to this man

Police are looking to speak to this man

The card was then used in four stores on purchases totalling about £200.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/30674/22.

