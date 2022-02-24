News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Peugeot destroyed during suspected arson attack in Bury St Edmunds

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:54 AM February 24, 2022
A Peugeot has been destroyed after a suspected arson attack in Bury St Edmunds

A Peugeot has been destroyed after a suspected arson attack in Bury St Edmunds

A car has been destroyed during a late-night suspected arson attack in Bury St Edmunds. 

Emergency services were called to a vehicle fire in Ashwell Road in the early hours of this morning (February 24).

On arrival police and firefighters found a red Peugeot "well alight". 

A spokesman for the force said it is believed that the arson occurred at some point between 1am and 1.15am. 

They also confirmed that an investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.  

