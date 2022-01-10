News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Three arrested on drug charges in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:46 AM January 10, 2022
Three men have been arrested for drug offences in Bury St Edmunds

Three men have been arrested for drug offences in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in Bury St Edmunds. 

Officers from Suffolk police searched a property in Mayfield Road yesterday, Sunday, January 9 and found three men inside. 

A spokesman for the force said: "Mobile phones, a small amount of white powder and small amount of cash and cannabis were located."

Three men aged 21, 19 and 40 years old were arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

The spokesman added that the 40-year-old has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. The other two men remain in custody for questioning. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 


Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wes Burns celebrates at Gillingham.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Gills have no answer to excellent Blues

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Three Blackbirds in Newmarket Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News

Two Suffolk businesses named among most dog friendly in UK

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Two Magpies Bakery is opening in Woodbridge

Food and Drink

People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna at Gillingham.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town

'We can't get ahead of ourselves' - McKenna on 4-0 win at Gillingham

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon