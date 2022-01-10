Three arrested on drug charges in Bury St Edmunds

Three men have been arrested for drug offences in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in Bury St Edmunds.

Officers from Suffolk police searched a property in Mayfield Road yesterday, Sunday, January 9 and found three men inside.

A spokesman for the force said: "Mobile phones, a small amount of white powder and small amount of cash and cannabis were located."

Three men aged 21, 19 and 40 years old were arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The spokesman added that the 40-year-old has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. The other two men remain in custody for questioning.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



