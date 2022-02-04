Woman chased through woodland in Bury St Edmunds

The incident happened on the Moreton Hall estate of Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was left distressed after she was chased through woodland by a man in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident happened in a woodland area of the Moreton Hall Estate, near Bedingfeld Way opposite the retail park, shortly after 11am on Thursday.

The woman, who was walking her dog at the time of the incident, noticed two men acting suspiciously.

As she walked, one of the men began to follow her, increasing his pace to match hers.

He then chased her as she started to run.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a woman was followed in the woodland area of the #MoretonHall Estate, near Bedingfeld Way, in #BuryStEdmunds around 11am yesterday (Thursday 3 February)https://t.co/Wg8cbFK10G — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) February 4, 2022

The woman ran to a nearby house and police were called.

She was not injured in the incident, but was left distressed.

The men are described as white, aged in their 20s and both were wearing surgical face masks.

One of the men was wearing a blue coat, while the other was wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/6999/22.

