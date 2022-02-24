Suffolk 'county lines' drug dealer jailed for seven years

Zac Patterson has been jailed in connection with drug offences in Bury St Edmunds for seven years and 10 months - Credit: Suffolk police

A 28-year-old has been jailed in connection with drug offences in Bury St Edmunds for seven years and 10 months.

Zac Patterson, of Iverson Road, London, appeared before St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, February 22, where he was sentenced.

He was initially arrested by officers in Hertfordshire on January 13, last year for being concerned in supplying controlled drugs.

The arrest was made as part of an ongoing operation set up by Suffolk Constabulary with the Met Police to tackle county lines drug dealing operations between London and Suffolk.

Patterson was subsequently charged with being concerned in supplying cocaine and heroin from December 1, 2019, to March 30, 2020, and at a hearing on June 16 he pleaded guilty.

The case concerned the investigation into the supply of crack cocaine and heroin by a drug dealer network operating in Bury St Edmunds, under the pseudonym ‘Frankie’.

Two mobile phone numbers were being used as the lines to sell drugs via bulk text messages and following investigations it was established both phone lines were linked to Patterson.

Investigating officer DC Rob Learney, of the Serious Crime Disruption Team (SCDT), said: “Patterson paid no regard to the harm and impact he was causing in our communities and his sole motivation was to profit from his illegal activities.

"We hope this sends out a strong message out to people that county line drug-dealing will not be tolerated.”



