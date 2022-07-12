News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman handed 18-month ban for drink driving in Bury St Edmunds

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM July 12, 2022
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Gemma Emsden was banned from driving at Suffolk Magistrates' Court - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Bury St Edmunds woman has been banned from the road after she was caught driving at more than twice the alcohol limit. 

Gemma Emsden, 45, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Bury on June 12. 

Emsden, of Barn Lane, was behind the wheel of a Suzuki Splash on Symonds Road while over the alcohol limit. 

She blew 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg in 100ml of breath. 

The court heard she had no previous convictions. 

Magistrates disqualified Emsden from driving for 18 months, and fined her £120. 

She was also ordered to pay court costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £34. 

Emsden was offered the opportunity to take a drink driver rehabilitation course, which will reduce her ban by 18 weeks if completed by July 7, 2023. 

