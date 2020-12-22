Burglars caught on camera cutting door off its hinges
- Credit: Suffolk police
A quad bike and ride on lawnmower have been stolen by thieves who cut a door off its hinges to burgle a business in Stanton.
The incident happened on the Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate between Saturday, December 19, and Monday, December 21.
A some point after midday on Saturday, the suspects broke into a business on the estate, using an angle grinder type tool to remove door hinges.
Security equipment captured three or four suspects dressed in dark clothing at the scene.
A Yamaha 700 Raptor quad bike registration FH60VFT, a red Westward S1300 ride on lawnmower, a SIP airmate 3HP/150-SRB air compressor and a quantity of Evergreen tyres were stolen.
The offenders were thought to have used a white transit van during the burglary.
If you saw the vehicles being taken or have any information about where they are now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/73725/20.
