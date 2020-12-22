News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Burglars caught on camera cutting door off its hinges

Holly Hume

Published: 4:53 PM December 22, 2020   
Yamaha quad bike stolen from Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate in Stanton

The Yamaha 700 Raptor quad bike was one of four items stolen from the Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate and has the registration FH60VFT - Credit: Suffolk police

A quad bike and ride on lawnmower have been stolen by thieves who cut a door off its hinges to burgle a business in Stanton.

The incident happened on the Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate between Saturday, December 19, and Monday, December 21.

A some point after midday on Saturday, the suspects broke into a business on the estate, using an angle grinder type tool to remove door hinges.

Red Westward lawnmower stolen from Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate in Stanton

This red Westward S1300 ride on lawnmower was one of the four items stolen from the Shepherds Grove Industrial Estate in Stanton - Credit: Suffolk police

Security equipment captured three or four suspects dressed in dark clothing at the scene.

A Yamaha 700 Raptor quad bike registration FH60VFT, a red Westward S1300 ride on lawnmower, a SIP airmate 3HP/150-SRB air compressor and a quantity of Evergreen tyres were stolen.

The offenders were thought to have used a white transit van during the burglary.

If you saw the vehicles being taken or have any information about where they are now, please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/73725/20.

