Published: 4:20 PM August 31, 2021

Police were called after a tractor was stolen in Butley - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thieves have made off with a John Deere tractor after breaking into a Suffolk farm.

The incident took place on a farm in the village of Butley between Thursday, August 26 at 6pm and Friday, August 27 at 5am.

An offender or offenders are believed to have forced entry into a locked shed on a farm by jemmying off the padlock and before stealing a green John Deere tractor from inside.

The tractor had the registration number AY16 EPF.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or knows who the offenders were or knows of the location of the tractor should contact Suffolk police on 101 - or via email - quoting crime reference 37/47378/21."

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.



