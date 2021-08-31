News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

John Deere tractor stolen from Suffolk farm

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:20 PM August 31, 2021   
Weird Suffolk: Butley Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police were called after a tractor was stolen in Butley - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thieves have made off with a John Deere tractor after breaking into a Suffolk farm. 

The incident took place on a farm in the village of Butley between Thursday, August 26 at 6pm and Friday, August 27 at 5am. 

An offender or offenders are believed to have forced entry into a locked shed on a farm by jemmying off the padlock and before stealing a green John Deere tractor from inside. 

The tractor had the registration number AY16 EPF.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone who saw any suspicious activity, or knows who the offenders were or knows of the location of the tractor should contact Suffolk police on 101 - or via email - quoting crime reference 37/47378/21."

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
East Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14

Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened at the corner of Barrack Street and Challenge Way

Man arrested as teenage girl fights for her life after collision

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy (left) and Bristol City's Adrian Mariappa battle for the ball during the S

Exclusive

Town battle to sign Walton and make ambitious Morsy enquiry

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan return of Bersant Celina

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town closing in on Celina loan deal

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon