Former Colchester United star on trial accused of rape

A former Colchester United star took advantage of a “visibly drunk” woman and allegedly raped her after she passed out on his bed, it has been claimed.

The woman, who is in her twenties, allegedly woke up in Callum Harriott’s flat in Rotary Way, Colchester, to find him having sex with her, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The alleged victim had been out drinking with a friend and had met Harriott, who she didn’t know, in the Turtle Bay bar in Colchester.

He had allegedly tried “to come on to her” and had complimented her on her eyes and told her he wanted to have sex with her but she wasn’t interested, said Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting.

“His intentions it seems were already apparent,” said Mr Cleaver.

The alleged victim and her friend had gone on to the Attic nightclub and while they were there she was allegedly given a drink by a man called Jordan who said it was vodka and Red Bull.

The woman later told police that after consuming the drink she couldn’t remember anything about the next few hours and said that alcohol had never had such an extreme effect on her.

Mr Cleaver said the woman’s behaviour and memory had rapidly deteriorated after she had the drink and CCTV footage showed that within a period of 20 minutes she had gone from being “pretty capable to being pretty much insensible”.

He said she had been falling about, crashing into people and had vomited outside the club close to where Harriott’s white BMW X6 was parked.

The woman had got into Harriott’s car while her friend had got into Harriott’s friend’s car and they had all gone back to Harriott’s flat.

As she got out of the BMW the alleged victim said she wanted to go to sleep and had collapsed on the ground.

The alleged victim’s friend had consensual sex with Harriott’s friend in the lounge area while the alleged victim went into a bedroom and collapsed on a bed.

She later told police the next thing she remembered was a shadowy figure, who she realised was Harriott, having sex with her.

Mr Cleaver said Harriott accepted that he had sex with the woman but claimed it was consensual.

“The prosecution say she didn’t consent and he knew it,” said Mr Cleaver.

He alleged that the woman had been “visibly drunk and in no condition to consent to anything” when Harriott started having sex with her because she had passed out.

He claimed that Harriott had taken advantage of her condition and had “felt entitled to take from her what he wanted".

“He thought she wouldn’t or couldn’t complain because of her condition,” said Mr Cleaver.

Harriott, 28, of, Biggin Hill, Greater London, has denied raping the woman in the early hours of November 30, 2019.

Harriott later told police that he hadn’t drunk very much on the night in question as he had training the next day.

He claimed the alleged victim had been using cocaine in the nightclub and said he wouldn’t want to know a girl who used drugs.

He claimed that he was aware the alleged victim had had sex with some of the other Colchester players and described her as a slag.

“The defendant thought rightly or wrongly that she was a slag and that if she was prepared to have sex with other Colchester players then why not him,” claimed Mr Cleaver.

He alleged that Harriott had stripped down to his boxer shorts and had sex with the alleged victim after getting a condom from the sitting room.

He said Harriott claimed that the woman had been an enthusiastic participant in what took place.

Harriott joined the U's on a two-year contract in September 2019 and left the club in May last year.

He was born in London and has represented Guyana at international level.

He previously played for Charlton Athletic and Reading.

The trial continues.