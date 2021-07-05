Ex-Colchester United player faces rape charge
- Credit: Sarah Lucy brown
A former Colchester United player is set to face a rape charge at Ipswich Crown Court.
Callum Harriott, who joined the U's on a two-year contract in September 2019, is accused of the rape of a woman on November 30 2019.
The 27-year-old from Beech Road, Biggin Hill, London, appeared at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Friday, July 2.
The midfielder's case was sent for trial at Ipswich Crown Court, which is set to take place on July 30.
Harriott, who was released from his Colchester United story in May, has not entered a plea at this time.
Harriott made 64 appearances for the U's and scored 12 goals during his time there.
The 27-year-old was born in Norbury, London and represents Guyana international level.
He previously played for Charlton Athletic and Reading.