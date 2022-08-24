Ex Colchester Utd star says woman consented to sex

Callum Harriott asked police: “If I didn’t think she was well enough to come back to have sex with me then why would I let her in my car?” - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A former Colchester United star claimed a woman he is accused of raping was “perfectly fine” when they had sex, a court heard.

Callum Harriott, who played for the club between 2019 and 2021, is accused of raping the young woman after they met on a night out in Colchester in November 2019.

Harriott, who has represented Guyana at an international level, denies the alleged offence which is said to have taken place at his flat in Rotary Way, Colchester.

A transcript of the footballer’s interview with the police just days after the alleged incident was read to Ipswich Crown Court on day three of the 28-year-old’s trial today.

The court heard Harriott, 28, met the woman in a bar in Colchester before the pair later headed to a nightclub with their respective friends.

The complainant was later seen to fall into a group of people on the dance floor and tumble into a wall before vomiting in High Street.

Wayne Cleaver, prosecuting, stated Harriott then took her back to his flat with a pal and the woman’s friend following behind.

The footballer told the police during his interview he was concerned about her and, seeing as his friend and the second woman were “cracking on”, it made sense to all go to his house as it was nearest.

He claimed he then offered her water before she had a nap in the spare room to help her sober up.

“If I didn’t think she was well enough to come back to have sex with me then why would I let her in my car?” Harriott, now of Beech Road, Biggin Hill, asked the police.

“She was sleeping, she’s sobering up and getting better. She’s saying she’s OK. Her friend said ‘oh, she’s fine’.

“I said ‘are we having fun?’ and she’s like ‘yeah’. I’m lying on the bed hugging her and she takes my hand.

“I get up and say I’m putting a condom on. I put it on and she’s turned on her side so I can have sex with her.

“She was perfectly fine and had sobered up. She was talking and wanted to have sex."

The trial continues.