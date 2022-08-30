Felixstowe man admits supplying crack cocaine and heroin

Callum Mathias will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court once a psychological assessment has been carried out - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 22-year-old Felixstowe man has admitted being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (August 30) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Callum Mathias, of Orford Road, Felixstowe.

He admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between August 25 and September 22 last year.

He also admitted possessing cannabis and possessing a prohibited weapon, namely an extendable baton, in Orford Road, Felixstowe on July 28 this year.

Peter Spary, for Mathias, said his client had a number of issues and asked for a psychological assessment to be carried out on him.

Recorder Graham Huston adjourned the case to allow the prosecution to consider the basis of Mathias’ guilty pleas.