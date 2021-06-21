Police launch CCTV appeal after men illegally enter unlocked car

Published: 11:09 AM June 21, 2021

Two men entered a vehicle in Haverhill earlier this month - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with an offence in Haverhill.

A Citroen C1 was left unlocked and unattended in Cambridge Close between 6.10am and 6.30am on Saturday, June 5.

Two unknown men are believed to have illegally entered the vehicle, although nothing was stolen from the car.

Officers believe the two people pictured may be able to help with their investigations.

Anyone who recognises them should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/30236/21.