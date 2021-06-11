News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Volkswagen campervan stolen from Milden property

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:44 AM June 11, 2021   
A green and white Volkswagen campervan has been stolen from a property in Milden - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Volkswagen campervan has been stolen from a property in Milden this week. 

The green and white campervan was stolen from a driveway in Boxford Road at some point between 8am and 2pm on Monday, June 7. 

The stolen vehicle has the registration KJD250K.

Witnesses to this incident, or anybody with any information, or anyone who was driving in the area at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle, is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference: 37/29969/21.

