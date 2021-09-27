Power tools and motorbike stolen during robbery

Published: 12:02 PM September 27, 2021

An outbuilding has been broken into in Campsea Ashe - Credit: Archant

Power tools and a pit bike have been stolen from an outbuilding during a burglary in Campsea Ashe.

The burglary took place on Mill Lane between 9pm on Wednesday, September 22 and 5am on Thursday, September 23.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the outbuilding was forced open, and power tools and an M2R Racing Red Pit bike were stolen from inside.

If anyone has information, images or footage which could help the inquiry please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number: 37/52958/21.



