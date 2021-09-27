News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Power tools and motorbike stolen during robbery

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:02 PM September 27, 2021   
Suffolk police officer

An outbuilding has been broken into in Campsea Ashe - Credit: Archant

Power tools and a pit bike have been stolen from an outbuilding during a burglary in Campsea Ashe. 

The burglary took place on Mill Lane between 9pm on Wednesday, September 22 and 5am on Thursday, September 23. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the outbuilding was forced open, and power tools and an M2R Racing Red Pit bike were stolen from inside. 

If anyone has information, images or footage which could help the inquiry please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference number: 37/52958/21.


Suffolk Live
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shell has closed some of its UK petrol stations - but Suffolk garages remain open

Suffolk Live

Suffolk petrol stations avoid closure as garages shut nationwide

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Queues forming outside the Asda fuelling station in Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Don't panic buy - warning as queues form at petrol stations

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters at the scene of the garage and bungalow fire in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Suffolk Live | Updated

Blaze spreads from classic car to bungalow next door

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns on the ball at Portman Road against Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town vs Sheffield Wednesday | Live

How it all unfolded: Town grab late point against Owls in bizarre fashion

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon