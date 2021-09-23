Cannabis dealing duo sent texts advertising 'skunk' delivery to hundreds

Published: 4:55 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 4:56 PM September 23, 2021

Andrew Fraser was jailed for another nine months at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Archant

A pair of drug dealers sent bulk text messages advertising the sale and delivery of super-strength cannabis to hundreds of potential customers.

Andrew Fraser and Damian McNutt were sentenced for drug dealing and weapons offences at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday.

Both had previously pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis into Leiston between June 1 and June 16, 2018.

The pair were pulled over in a Peugeot 206 in Kings Road, Leiston - Credit: Google

Fraser, currently serving a nine-year sentence for aggravated burglary, refused to attend court but had also admitted possession with intent to supply 8.7 grammes of cannabis and possession of an extendable baton, while McNutt also pleaded guilty to possession of a folding pocket knife on the day of their arrests.

The pair were found in possession of the drugs and weapons after being pulled over in a Peugeot 206 in Kings Road, Leiston, on June 15, 2018.

Prosecutor Oliver Haswell said a mobile phone was also seized, examined, and found to have sent bulk text messages to 114 numbers the previous day, reading: "I know it's early, but we're still able to supply and deliver."

Fraser, 29, formerly of Snape Road, Knodishall, was jailed for nine years in July 2020 for aggravated burglary in Leiston while still under investigation for the drug dealing offences.

McNutt, 29, formerly of Baker's Lane, Bury St Edmunds, had 38 previous convictions for 80 offences, including, most recently, domestic burglary in 2016.

Shade Abiodun, mitigating, said McNutt's life was in better order after moving with his partner and children to Leicestershire, and having engaged with agencies like substance misuse service, Turning Point.

"He has matured to an extent where he can, in my submission, be given the opportunity to work with the probation service," she added.

Chloe Hucker, for Fraser, said his guilty pleas showed an acceptance of responsibility and an element of remorse.

Judge Emma Peters said that those who smoke skunk cannabis not only jeopardised their mental health, but fed the commission of crime across the country, and that the crimes of those who dealt in drugs would be treated severely by the courts.

Fraser was jailed for nine months, while McNutt, who Judge Peters found had played a lesser role, was handed an eight-month custodial term, suspended for 18 months, with an unpaid work requirement and up to 25 days of rehabilitation activity.