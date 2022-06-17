Pair in court after 500 cannabis plants found above town centre cafe

The pair will be sentenced at Ipswch Crown Court on July 7 when an interpreter will be available - Credit: GREGG BROWN

A sentencing hearing for two men who were involved in a cannabis factory in a flat above a café in Colchester has been adjourned until next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (June 17) via a prison video link were Phong Nguyen, 22, and Tam Nguyen, 26, both of no fixed address.

They admitted producing cannabis following the discovery of a cannabis factory involving around 500 plants in a flat above a café in Colchester High Street on February 1.

The pair were due to have been sentenced on Friday but the hearing was adjourned until July 7 to allow a Vietnamese interpreter to attend.