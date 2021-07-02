Newmarket cannabis factory worth £250k unearthed after police raid

Published: 3:12 PM July 2, 2021 Updated: 3:27 PM July 2, 2021

A cannabis factory with 300 plants worth up to £250,000 was discovered in Newmarket following a series of police raids.

A day of action - to tackle drug supply and organised crime groups in Cambridge following a six-month investigation - resulted in officers executing a warrant at a house in Newmarket's High Street.

Cocaine and more than £5,000 in cash was also recovered following other raids and searches of properties in Cambridge on Thursday morning.

Four men were arrested at a property in Rustat Avenue, Cambridge and were subsequently charged with drugs offences.

The four men were due to appear before magistrates in Peterborough on Friday.

Bekim Shehu, 24, of Cottage Grove, London has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine.

Ersit Lika, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine, possession of another person’s identity document and obstructing the course of public justice.

Elvis Lika, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine.

Fatjon Murju, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine.