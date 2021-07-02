News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Newmarket cannabis factory worth £250k unearthed after police raid

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 3:12 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 3:27 PM July 2, 2021
A cannabis farm with 300 plants was discovered at a house in Newmarket's High Street

A cannabis factory worth £250,000 was discovered in Newmarket - Credit: Cambridgeshire police

A cannabis factory with 300 plants worth up to £250,000 was discovered in Newmarket following a series of police raids.

A day of action - to tackle drug supply and organised crime groups in Cambridge following a six-month investigation - resulted in officers executing a warrant at a house in Newmarket's High Street.  

Cocaine and more than £5,000 in cash was also recovered following other raids and searches of properties in Cambridge on Thursday morning. 

Four men were arrested at a property in Rustat Avenue, Cambridge and were subsequently charged with drugs offences. 

The four men were due to appear before magistrates in Peterborough on Friday.

Bekim Shehu, 24, of Cottage Grove, London has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine.

Ersit Lika, 27, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine, possession of another person’s identity document and obstructing the course of public justice.

Most Read

  1. 1 Escape to the Country films in Suffolk village
  2. 2 'The door will always be ajar' - Cook on 'drastic action' and a possible way back for demoted players
  3. 3 Town set to move for Everton defender
  1. 4 Town's six summer signings begin training as Cook's squad prepare for new campaign
  2. 5 Off-duty nurse performs CPR and saves man's life at Woodbridge pub
  3. 6 Primary school has 300 students self-isolating due to Covid cases
  4. 7 More than 100 children isolating after Covid cases at Sudbury school
  5. 8 Dentist sorry for 'deregistering' patient after pandemic
  6. 9 Man airlifted to hospital after crash on country road
  7. 10 Drinan was the new 'Murph' who was made to wait but did enough to earn another shot

Elvis Lika, 23, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine.

Fatjon Murju, 21, of no fixed address, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply cocaine.

Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Igor and Jelena with Pete Shelcot. Cladding Crisis in Ipswich, Wherstead Road Picture: CHARLOTTE BO

Investigations | Special Report

Revealed: The faces of Ipswich families trapped in dangerous homes worth £0

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Historian and author Charlie Haylock explains why a number of Suffolk settlements from years ago have since disappeared

How many of these ‘lost’ Suffolk villages have you heard of?

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Joe Langfield and girlfriend Morgan

'We can't imagine life without him' - Family's tribute to Joe Langfield, 27

Natalie Sadler

Author Picture Icon
The bottle bank at Fore Street near Saint Clare's Catholic Church Framlingham

East Suffolk Council

'Outrageous' - hundreds of empties dumped at overflowing bottle bank

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon