Attempted burglary call leads to discovery of cannabis factory
- Credit: Suffolk Police
Police are calling for witnesses to come forward after reports of an attempted burglary led to the discovery of a cannabis factory.
Officers were called to reports of an attempted burglary in North Street, Sudbury just after 3am today (Thursday January 7).
When they arrived they found that the suspects had already fled the scene in a van.
But when they entered the building they found a cannabis factory stretching over four floors.
Over 200 plants were found in the property and are now being removed.
Further enquiries are continuing in the area and officers are asking residents to be vigilant for suspicious activity.
A police spokesman said signs of a cannabis factory could include "a strong or sickly sweet smell in the air, buildings with windows constantly blocked off, high levels of heat and condensation and the constant buzz of ventilation."
"Such operations would most likely have people coming and going from an address at unsociable hours too," he said.
Anyone with information or who may have witnessed a van in the area in the early hours of January 7, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime number: 37/1004/21