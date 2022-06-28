Person arrested as cannabis factory discovered at Bury St Edmunds home

A suspected cannabis factory has been found at a home in Sussex Road - Credit: Google Maps

A suspected cannabis factory has been discovered at a home in Bury St Edmunds.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, officers attended a property in Sussex Road on the Howard Estate this afternoon, June 28, where a cannabis factory was located.

An estimated 30 to 50 plants were found at the home.

One person has been arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The spokesperson added that enquiries are currently continuing.