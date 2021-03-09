News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Two arrested after series of cannabis farms found in east Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Published: 5:40 PM March 9, 2021   
A man and a woman have been arrested after an alleged assault in Braintree Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two people have been arrested after two cannabis farms were found in east Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Two people have been arrested after two cannabis farms were found at properties in east Suffolk. 

Officers from the Halesworth Safer Neighbourhoods Team were involved in two drug warrants at addresses in Reydon and Saxmundham. 

Police had suspicion to believe the locations were being used to grow cannabis plants. 

A number of plants were found.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the finds. 

A 47-year-old man was arrested at Reydon on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A 17-year-old male was arrested at Saxmundham on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

