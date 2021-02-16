News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Off-duty police officer finds £20k cannabis while house-hunting

Judy Rimmer

Published: 8:45 AM February 16, 2021   
Cannabis growing in a garage

An off-duty police officer viewing a home for sale in the Colchester area found cannabis growing in the garage - Credit: Essex Police

It was not the Location, Location, Location a house-hunting, off-duty police officer expected to find £20,000 of cannabis.

But instead of finding the perfect new home, this police officer found a major cannabis-growing operation in a garage in Colchester.

Essex Police's Colchester district team joked that the seller could perhaps have done with listening to a few tips from Kirstie and Phil from the famous property television show, after revealing the incident on their Facebook page on Monday (February 16).

Cannabis found growing in a garage in the Colchester area

The cannabis which was found growing in a garage in the Colchester area by an off-duty police officer during a home viewing - Credit: Essex Police

"Things you would never hear Kirstie and Phil saying on Location, Location, Location," they wrote.

"Tip of the day: When trying to sell your house and your estate agent is bringing an off-duty police officer for a viewing,  it's probably best you remove your cannabis grow from your garage. #youcouldntmakeitup"

Officers from Colchester community team executed a warrant on Monday at a house in the Colchester district, following the discovery at the weekend.

Essex Police said: "The occupant will be spoken to in relation to cannabis cultivation offences." 

