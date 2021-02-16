Published: 8:45 AM February 16, 2021

An off-duty police officer viewing a home for sale in the Colchester area found cannabis growing in the garage - Credit: Essex Police

It was not the Location, Location, Location a house-hunting, off-duty police officer expected to find £20,000 of cannabis.

But instead of finding the perfect new home, this police officer found a major cannabis-growing operation in a garage in Colchester.

Essex Police's Colchester district team joked that the seller could perhaps have done with listening to a few tips from Kirstie and Phil from the famous property television show, after revealing the incident on their Facebook page on Monday (February 16).

The cannabis which was found growing in a garage in the Colchester area by an off-duty police officer during a home viewing - Credit: Essex Police

"Things you would never hear Kirstie and Phil saying on Location, Location, Location," they wrote.

"Tip of the day: When trying to sell your house and your estate agent is bringing an off-duty police officer for a viewing, it's probably best you remove your cannabis grow from your garage. #youcouldntmakeitup"

Officers from Colchester community team executed a warrant on Monday at a house in the Colchester district, following the discovery at the weekend.

Essex Police said: "The occupant will be spoken to in relation to cannabis cultivation offences."