£1million worth of cannabis plants seized from flat

Published: 11:38 AM December 19, 2020

Thousands of cannabis plants with a street value of up to £1million have been seized by police in Walton-on-the-Naze.

Essex Police officers raided a block of flats in Pier Approach on Thursday.

Inside one of the flats, police discovered 2,274 cannabis plants which could be worth £1million if sold at street value.

Essex Police has confirmed enquiries are ongoing into the find.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 440 of December 17.