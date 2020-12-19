News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
£1million worth of cannabis plants seized from flat

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:38 AM December 19, 2020   
Cannabis plants discovered in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex

Cannabis plants discovered in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex - Credit: Essex Police

Thousands of cannabis plants with a street value of up to £1million have been seized by police in Walton-on-the-Naze.

Essex Police officers raided a block of flats in Pier Approach on Thursday.

Inside one of the flats, police discovered 2,274 cannabis plants which could be worth £1million if sold at street value.

Cannabis plants discovered in Walton-on-the-Naze, Essex

The plants have a street value of up to £1million, police said - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police has confirmed enquiries are ongoing into the find.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 440 of December 17.

