Published: 9:07 PM March 18, 2021

Bury St Edmunds' cannabis plants seized and equipment for growing. - Credit: St Edmundsbury Police

Cannabis plants and growing equipment has been seized by police in Bury St Edmunds.

The seizure was the result of a drugs warrant on the Priors Estate in the town, St Edmundsbury Police said on Twitter.

All the growing equipment and plants have been dismantled and removed by the Bury St Edmunds Safer Neighbourhood Team.