Man in his 70s given cannabis warning after car crashes into bush

Published: 8:13 AM October 1, 2021

A man has been given a cannabis warning after a single vehicle crash near Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 70s has been given a cannabis warning for possession of the drug after his car crashed into a bush near Woodbridge.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash in Low Street, near St John's Church just before 12pm on Thursday.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene as it was initially believed that the man was trapped in the Volkswagen Golf, but they were stood down as he was able to exit the car himself.

The ambulance services were also called to the scene but stood down on route.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "No arrests were made but a cannabis warning was given for possession of cannabis."