News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man in his 70s given cannabis warning after car crashes into bush

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:13 AM October 1, 2021   
A man has been given a cannabis warning after a single vehicle crash near Woodbridge 

A man has been given a cannabis warning after a single vehicle crash near Woodbridge - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 70s has been given a cannabis warning for possession of the drug after his car crashed into a bush near Woodbridge.

Emergency services were called to a single vehicle crash in Low Street, near St John's Church just before 12pm on Thursday. 

Two fire engines were sent to the scene as it was initially believed that the man was trapped in the Volkswagen Golf, but they were stood down as he was able to exit the car himself.  

The ambulance services were also called to the scene but stood down on route. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "No arrests were made but a cannabis warning was given for possession of cannabis."

Suffolk Live
Woodbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne celebrate.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Opinion

Five observations following Ipswich Town's 6-0 win against Doncaster

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon