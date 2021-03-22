News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Robbers steal three-figure sum following hammer attack

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 6:01 PM March 22, 2021   
Hammer-wielding robbers have stolen a three-figure sum of cash following an attack in Colchester.

The robbery happened in Cannon Street just before 10pm on Sunday, March 21, when a man in his 20s was approached by the two attackers.

Both were holding hammers during the attack, while one was also armed with a machete.

The victim sustained rib injuries and had a three-figure sum of cash stolen.

He did not require hospital treatment.

Police believe the attackers fled the scene towards Hythe Hill, with one of them said to have been wearing a black Crosshatch hoodie and a balaclava.

Both have been described as white, although police do not have a description of the second attacker.

Those with information about the incident are urged to call Essex Police on 101, quoting reference 1311 of March 21.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.

