Man narrowly escapes injury after driver ignores red light outside Tesco

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:49 AM September 13, 2022
A car ignored a red light outside Tesco in Haverhill

A car ignored a red light outside Tesco in Haverhill - Credit: Google Maps

A man has narrowly escaped injury after after a driver ignored a red light outside a Tesco store in Suffolk.

The incident happened in Cangle Road in Haverhill at about 11.20am on Saturday.

According to Suffolk police, a motorist drove through a red light on a controlled pedestrian crossing, coming close to hitting a man.

The vehicle involved is described as a black saloon car.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has footage which could help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/58912/22.

