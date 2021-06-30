Car seen driving wrong way on A11

Published: 2:35 PM June 30, 2021

A white hatchback was seen being driven the wrong way on the A11 at Red Lodge - Credit: Archant

An investigation is underway after a car was seen driving the wrong way on the A11 at night in west Suffolk.

Police were made aware of the car – a white hatchback – being driven the wrong way on the northbound carriageway at Red Lodge at 10.40pm Tuesday, June 29.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in an attempt to find the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed a car travelling the wrong way between the A11 at Red Lodge and the A14 junction, or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101.

Those with information should quote CAD 467 of June 29.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.



