Spate of car sale scams reported across Suffolk

Police are asking people to be vigilant following recent cases of a car sale scam in Felixstowe and Barrow. - Credit: Archant

People are being advised to remain vigilant following three recent cases of car sale scams in Felixstowe and Barrow.

One incident took place in Felixstowe on Saturday, November 20, when unknown males asked to test drive an Audi A5 which was for sale.

When they returned they had poured oil on the windscreen and the engine and demanded to buy the vehicle for less money, claiming the head gasket was broken.

A second incident also took place in Felixstowe.

On Thursday, November 11, where the victim was selling his car, another Audi A5 on Surrey Road in the town.

Two men came to view it and smeared oil on the engine and in the exhaust as well as adding it to the coolant fluid.

They again claimed the head gasket had blown when test driving it and said they wanted the vehicle for a lower price.

The third incident took place in Barrow near Bury St Edmunds on Saturday, November 13, when the victim was selling a Jaguar XK150 and two men came to view the car.

Dirty oil was poured into the water header tank and on the engine block in another attempt to scam the victim by claiming the vehicle had a head gasket fault.

Anyone who knows who was responsible or has also experienced a similar incident should contact Suffolk police quoting the relevant reference number.

The crime reference number for the incident on November 20 is 37/66229/21, while the reference for the November 11 is 37/64470/21. The reference for the Barrow incident is 37/64330/21.

Potential sellers of vehicles are asked to be mindful of who they invite to view their vehicles and monitor their actions at all times.

They are also advised to retain all vehicle documentation such as log books/V5s prior to the transaction being completed.