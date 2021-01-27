Published: 4:30 PM January 27, 2021

PC Jed Raven shared this photo of the vehicle which was discovered following reports of hare coursing. - Credit: PC Jed Raven

A car has been seized by police in a village near Tiptree after they were called to concerns of hare coursing.

The vehicle, a Hyundai Santa-Fe, was discovered on Sunday, January 17 by landowners in the village of Layer Marney in the borough of Colchester.

Police were called as the landowners did not recognise the vehicle.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The vehicle had been driven onto the field and had caused some damage and had become stuck.

"There was no immediate risk to wildlife or to the public."

Working with farmers in the @EPColchester area, responding to calls of hare coursing. This vehicle was discovered stuck in a field, with the help of Jack Frost 🥶 & a friendly farmer this vehicle is now in the care of @EssexPoliceUK, away from the criminals who persecute wildlife pic.twitter.com/hcyzZyMiyC — Pc Jed Raven (@PCJedRaven) January 26, 2021

The spokesman added: "We have a very good working relationship with Essex farmers, who we always encourage to report concerns on 101 or, in an emergency, 999."

Officers returned to the scene on Friday, January 22 to remove the vehicle. Their enquiries are ongoing.