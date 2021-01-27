News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Abandoned car discovered in field following reports of hare coursing

Sophie Barnett

Published: 4:30 PM January 27, 2021   
PC Jed Raven shared this photo of the vehicle which was discovered following reports of hare coursing. 

A car has been seized by police in a village near Tiptree after they were called to concerns of hare coursing.

The vehicle, a Hyundai Santa-Fe, was discovered on Sunday, January 17 by landowners in the village of Layer Marney in the borough of Colchester.

Police were called as the landowners did not recognise the vehicle.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The vehicle had been driven onto the field and had caused some damage and had become stuck.

"There was no immediate risk to wildlife or to the public."

The spokesman added: "We have a very good working relationship with Essex farmers, who we always encourage to report concerns on 101 or, in an emergency, 999."

Officers returned to the scene on Friday, January 22 to remove the vehicle. Their enquiries are ongoing.

