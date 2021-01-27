Abandoned car discovered in field following reports of hare coursing
- Credit: PC Jed Raven
A car has been seized by police in a village near Tiptree after they were called to concerns of hare coursing.
The vehicle, a Hyundai Santa-Fe, was discovered on Sunday, January 17 by landowners in the village of Layer Marney in the borough of Colchester.
Police were called as the landowners did not recognise the vehicle.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The vehicle had been driven onto the field and had caused some damage and had become stuck.
"There was no immediate risk to wildlife or to the public."
The spokesman added: "We have a very good working relationship with Essex farmers, who we always encourage to report concerns on 101 or, in an emergency, 999."
Officers returned to the scene on Friday, January 22 to remove the vehicle. Their enquiries are ongoing.
Most Read
- 1 'It's up to Marcus what he does' - Lambert reacts to Sunderland defeat
- 2 Senior Suffolk doctor admits to problems in local vaccine rollout
- 3 Suffolk gets its first ever Michelin Star
- 4 Group fined for travelling more than 10 miles to get a takeaway in lockdown
- 5 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by Wyke goal
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 1-0 home loss to Sunderland
- 7 Noise disruption possible as low-flying RAF jets simulate training
- 8 Large drop in coronavirus cases in Ipswich as county cases continue to fall
- 9 Covid rips through Suffolk care homes again with deaths up 50% in a week
- 10 Development of 136 homes approved for rural village