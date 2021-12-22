News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Land Rover stolen from driveway of property in east Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:18 AM December 22, 2021
Suffolk police officer

A Land Rover has been stolen from a property in Hasketon in East Suffolk - Credit: Archant

A grey Land Rover Discovery has been stolen from a driveway at an east Suffolk property. 

Officers are appealing for information from the theft which took place sometime overnight between 10pm Sunday, December 19 and 8am Monday, December 20 at a property in Mill Lane, Hasketon. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the registration for the vehicle is AV68 OAD.

Anyone with any information about this theft or who knows where the vehicle is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/71904/21.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111

East Suffolk News

