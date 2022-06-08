Around 37 vehicles stolen per month in Suffolk on average, figures show

Vehicle theft in Suffolk has decreased slightly over the past three years - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

More than 1,300 vehicles have been stolen in Suffolk over the past three years, latest figures have revealed.

The statistics, obtained through a Freedom of Information request by the Press Association news agency, showed that 450 vehicles are stolen on average each year in the county — around 37 per month.

However, vehicle theft in Suffolk has decreased slightly over the past three years, according to the figures.

In the 12 months to March 7, 2020, 479 vehicles were stolen in the county — but that number dropped to 445 in the year to March 2021.

The number of recorded vehicle thefts in Suffolk dropped again in the year to March 7, 2022, with 427 stolen.

The statistics followed national concerns over a rise in vehicle thefts in some parts of the country being linked to a shortage of car parts.

A senior police officer from West Midlands Police said thieves across the country were stripping cars "in a matter of hours" to sell parts for high prices.

Superintendent Jim Munro, of West Midlands Police, said: "We've seen issues around microchips, but also particular vehicle parts that have been troublesome for people to get hold of.

"Some of those parts are being sold for quite high prices due to the demand."

In Suffolk, there have been a number of catalytic converter thefts over recent weeks from Boxford, Great Waldingfield, Bramford, and Little Blakenham.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Nationally, theft of catalytic converters has increased over the past two years and this was reflected in what we also saw here in Suffolk, due to the increase in the price of precious metals - namely rhodium, palladium and platinum.

“In February we supported the national campaign Operation Goldjuno which involved visiting scrap metal dealers to monitor compliance and to raise awareness. Our engagement officers also arranged catalytic converter marking workshops at local garages and delivered prevention advice at other events.

“Reporting has dropped off and thefts are more sporadic now rather than seeing multiple targeted incidents, but the risk remains and we would urge people to remain vigilant and refer to our first principle guide for more information."

