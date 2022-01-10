Passport and purse stolen as car window smashed in Woolpit

A car window has been smashed and a handbag containing a passport and purse stolen in Woolpit - Credit: Archant

A handbag containing a passport and purse has been stolen from a car in Woolpit after a window was smashed.

The car was parked in Mill Close and was broken into between 10.30pm on Thursday, January 6am and 8am on Friday, January 7.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A window was smashed to gain entry and a handbag containing a purse and a passport was stolen, together with a bank car and an ID card."

Officers are now reminding car owners to not leave personal belongings in the car after a recent spate of break-ins.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/1202/22.

