Passport and purse stolen as car window smashed in Woolpit
Published: 11:39 AM January 10, 2022
A handbag containing a passport and purse has been stolen from a car in Woolpit after a window was smashed.
The car was parked in Mill Close and was broken into between 10.30pm on Thursday, January 6am and 8am on Friday, January 7.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A window was smashed to gain entry and a handbag containing a purse and a passport was stolen, together with a bank car and an ID card."
Officers are now reminding car owners to not leave personal belongings in the car after a recent spate of break-ins.
Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the crime reference number 37/1202/22.
