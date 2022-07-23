Caravan fire spreads to nearby garages in suspected arson attack

A caravan fire that spread to three nearby garages near Sudbury is being treated as a suspected arson attack - Credit: Nick Butcher

A caravan fire that spread to nearby garages near Sudbury is being treated as a suspected arson, police have confirmed.

The blaze started at about 8.20pm on Friday (July 22) in Sheepshead Hill in Great Conard and spread to three garages.

Two fire crews from Sudbury and Long Melford attended and the incident was over by 9.22pm.

Police and the Environment Agency were also called to the scene.

The fire started in a caravan which then spread to three garages nearby.

Investigations are to begin into the cause of the fire this morning but a police spokesman has said it is believed to be a suspected arson attack.



