Caravan site owner left 'shrieking in pain' after alleged attack

The owner of a Suffolk caravan site was covered in blood and “shrieking in pain” when he turned up at the home of another resident after being attacked in his caravan, a court has heard.

Tobias Bennett told a jury at Ipswich Crown Court that he had been asleep in his bus on the Sutton Heath caravan site near Woodbridge in the early hours of July 19 last year when he heard someone approaching the vehicle and saw Mark Berry fall up the steps.

“I heard someone shrieking in pain as they walked towards my bus. He fell up the steps and I saw that he was covered in blood,” said Mr Bennett.

He said Mr Berry claimed he’d been attacked by 28-year-old Glen Hibbard and Toni Baron with a metal box and a knife.

Baron, of New London Court, Chelmsford, and Hibbard, of St Andrew’s Place, Melton, have denied wounding Mr Berry with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.

The court heard that Mr Berry and Mr Bennett had bought the 30-acre caravan site, which was home to a number of people living in caravans and buses, in 2020.

It has been alleged that Mr Berry was asleep in his caravan on the site and had woken up at around 5.30am to allegedly find Hibbard pointing a knife at his forehead and threatening to cut out his eye

Hibbard’s 23-year-old girlfriend Toni Baron was also on the bed allegedly helping Hibbard pin Mr Berry down and “egging him on”, said Dominic Bell, prosecuting.

As Hibbard and Baron left the caravan she allegedly told him: “Get the switchblade - it’s got DNA on," said Mr Bell.

An ambulance was called and the alleged victim was taken to hospital with wounds to his forehead, bruising, a bite mark and cuts.

He also had defensive wounds from trying to ward off the alleged attack, said Mr Bell who described what happened as “ vicious and brutal”.

Following the alleged attack, Hibbard and Baron told police that when they had returned to Baron’s caravan after a night out with friends she had been grabbed by someone who was in her bed.

She had struggled to get away from the intruder who was holding her down on the bed and had shouted to Hibbard.

Hibbard claimed that the person in the caravan had lunged at him with what he thought was a knife and he had struggled with him before fleeing from the caravan with Baron.

The trial continues.