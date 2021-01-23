Joy for care home residents and staff at receiving Covid-19 vaccine

Published: 2:34 PM January 23, 2021

Residents and staff at The Beeches care home in Ixworth have received their coronavirus jabs - Credit: The Beeches Residential Home

Residents and staff at a west Suffolk care home have spoken of their joy after being vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Beeches Residential Home, in Ixworth, near Bury St Edmunds, were visited by Dr Hart from the village's surgery on January 14, who immunised all residents and staff with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Resident Bunty Macgregor, 88, who was one of the first to receive the jab, said: “Doctor Hart was very good, I felt at ease and I was also lucky that I had no side effects.

“I'm pleased that residents and staff have received the vaccine, it’s a little piece of mind for us all.”

Residents have received the AstraZeneca jab - Credit: The Beeches Residential Home

Bev Shave, deputy home manager, said: “The coronavirus pandemic has brought incredibly challenging times for all of our staff and residents, but being provided with this protection and a glimmer of hope is a landmark moment for us all.

“It’s a huge relief for our staff, who have given so much during this pandemic, prioritising the health and care of our residents.

“We are not out of the woods yet, everyone must still remain vigilant and I would urge people to follow the guidance in full, stay at home unless essential and help stop the spread of the virus.”

Dr Hart from Ixworth Surgery administered the jabs - Credit: The Beeches Residential Home

The Ixworth-based home continues to follow strict safety procedures, with all visits being cancelled while the country is in its third national lockdown.

Staff have worked hard to ensure that residents have had regular contact with their families by phone or video call, but close up, face to face conversations have not been possible.