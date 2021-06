Published: 12:55 PM June 11, 2021

An e-scooter has been stolen from Guineas car park in Fred Archer Way in Newmarket.

The Carrera Cross City model scooter was stolen at some point between 1pm and 3pm on Wednesday, June 9.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information come forward quoting the crime reference number 37/30614/21.