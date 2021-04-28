Criminal damage appeal after cars egged on A134
Published: 11:26 AM April 28, 2021
Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after two cars were egged near a village in west Suffolk.
The vehicles were damaged on the A134 near Lawshall — between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury — at about 6.15pm on Monday April 26.
The occupants of a dark coloured estate vehicle reportedly threw eggs at oncoming vehicles.
A red Volvo and a grey Hyundai Kona were targeted — causing damage to sensors and body work on the latter.
Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting 37/21220/21 for the Volvo incident, or 37/21231/21 for the Hyundai incident.