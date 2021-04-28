News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Criminal damage appeal after cars egged on A134

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 11:26 AM April 28, 2021   
Police chased a car that failed to stop through Mildenhall before it was abandoned in a field near Beck Row. Picture...

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after two cars were egged - Credit: Archant

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after two cars were egged near a village in west Suffolk.

The vehicles were damaged on the A134 near Lawshall — between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury — at about 6.15pm on Monday April 26.

The occupants of a dark coloured estate vehicle reportedly threw eggs at oncoming vehicles. 

A red Volvo and a grey Hyundai Kona were targeted — causing damage to sensors and body work on the latter.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting 37/21220/21 for the Volvo incident, or 37/21231/21 for the Hyundai incident.


West Suffolk News

