Criminal damage appeal after cars egged on A134

Published: 11:26 AM April 28, 2021

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after two cars were egged - Credit: Archant

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after two cars were egged near a village in west Suffolk.

The vehicles were damaged on the A134 near Lawshall — between Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury — at about 6.15pm on Monday April 26.

The occupants of a dark coloured estate vehicle reportedly threw eggs at oncoming vehicles.

A red Volvo and a grey Hyundai Kona were targeted — causing damage to sensors and body work on the latter.

Anyone with any information should contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting 37/21220/21 for the Volvo incident, or 37/21231/21 for the Hyundai incident.



