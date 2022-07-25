News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Theft charge against former parish council clerk is dropped

Michael Steward

Published: 4:30 PM July 25, 2022
Luke Crighton, from Stowmarket, was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court. 

The case against Diana Stroh has been dropped by the prosecution - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The case against a former parish council clerk accused of stealing more than £1,000 has been dropped by prosecutors. 

Diana Stroh, 56, who was formerly a clerk at Sproughton Parish Council, had denied a single charge of theft at her plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court in August 2021. 

It was alleged Stroh, of The Street, Bramford, had stolen £1,179.45 from the parish council between September 19 and October 31, 2019.

The court previously heard that Stroh was employed as Sproughton Parish Council clerk between April and August in 2019. 

Her trial had been expected to take place this month. 

However, on Monday, Simon Gladwell, for the prosecution, told Ipswich Crown Court that a decision to offer no evidence had been taken. 

Recorder Gabrielle Posner recorded a verdict of not guilty for the charge of theft against Stroh, who did not attend the court hearing. 

Ipswich Crown Court
