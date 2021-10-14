Thieves in balaclavas steal cash and cigarettes from store

Published: 1:01 PM October 14, 2021

The incident took place at the Co-Op on Old Heath Road in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves in balaclavas stole money and cigarettes worth a four figure sum from a Colchester shop.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the robbery at the East of England Co-Op in Old Heath Road shortly before 9pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 13.

Two members of staff say they were pushed by the suspects before they made off with the money and cigarettes.

Witnesses reported seeing the thieves run towards Cavendish Avenue before getting into a car, which was last seen driving towards Barn Hall Avenue.

One of the suspects wore a green hoodie, black puffer jacket, grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

The second wore a black balaclava, grey hoodie, black jogging bottoms, black gloves and black trainers.

The third wore a green balaclava, green hoodie or coat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact Colchester CID on 101 quoting reference 42/229698/21.