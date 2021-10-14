News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Thieves in balaclavas steal cash and cigarettes from store

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:01 PM October 14, 2021   
The incident took place at the Co-Op on Old Heath Road in Colchester 

The incident took place at the Co-Op on Old Heath Road in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Thieves in balaclavas stole money and cigarettes worth a four figure sum from a Colchester shop.

Officers from Essex Police were called to the robbery at the East of England Co-Op in Old Heath Road shortly before 9pm yesterday, Wednesday, October 13. 

Two members of staff say they were pushed by the suspects before they made off with the money and cigarettes. 

Witnesses reported seeing the thieves run towards Cavendish Avenue before getting into a car, which was last seen driving towards Barn Hall Avenue.

One of the suspects wore a green hoodie, black puffer jacket, grey jogging bottoms and grey trainers.

The second wore a black balaclava, grey hoodie, black jogging bottoms, black gloves and black trainers.

The third wore a green balaclava, green hoodie or coat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sudbury road cleared after crash involving ambulance and other vehicles
  2. 2 Holloway: QPR will recall Bonne from Town in January
  3. 3 Desperate plea from West Suffolk Hospital as young patients fight covid
  1. 4 'Talking about it gives me goosebumps' - Bonne on why he wears No.18 shirt
  2. 5 Suffolk cat found 150 miles from home after going missing five years ago
  3. 6 Suffolk student dreams up tube map of Ipswich
  4. 7 Victim's brother 'sickened' by killer's diminished responsibility plea 
  5. 8 Ray Winstone understood to be recording new film in Suffolk
  6. 9 Suffolk apprentice joins prestigious hairdressing fellowship
  7. 10 Man, 67, named after fatal single vehicle crash

Anyone with information or camera footage is asked to contact Colchester CID on 101 quoting reference 42/229698/21.

Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Schools across Suffolk are under 'enhanced' Covid measures

Suffolk County Council

'Enhanced' Covid measures in place at these six Suffolk schools

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
An officer was injured while making an arrest. Stock image.

Body of man in 40s recovered from River Orwell

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The Port of Felixstowe Picture: ADAM BOUGHEY

Perfect storm at Port of Felixstowe leads to haulier concerns for Christmas

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Former Everton and England player Peter Reid (centre) during the Premier League match at Goodison Pa

Peter Reid could take on football consultancy role at Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon